Centre keen to boost opportunities in HP so that youth do not migrate: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is working for the development of Himachal Pradesh so that youth do not have to migrate. He was addressing investors at the first groundbreaking ceremony of Himachal Pradesh Global Investors Meet-2019 here on Thursday.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre is working for the development of Himachal Pradesh. The youth of the hills should not migrate downhill while the water of hills should flow down," said Shah. He lauded Chief Minister Jairam Thakur for working to boost investment in the state.

"I congratulate Chief Minister who within two months (of investor summit) has ensured that investment worth over Rs 13,000 crores has been realised in form of more than 250 projects," he said. Shah said the Centre has done a great deal for the development of infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh.

"Sixty-nine roads have been converted into national highways, railway projects worth Rs 15 crores have been realised, development of international airports will be undertaken, three four-lane roads will be developed," he said. (ANI)

