Vote-counting will be recorded: Election commission to HC

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission on Monday told the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court that it would take steps to record the counting ofvotes and all other proceedings in the counting centres for the local body elections. The commission gave the assurance to the court after Justices Velumani and Tharani asked as to why it was not possible to video-record the counting of votes after a petition was filed by Krishnaveni and Gowri of Sivakasi.

The petitioners sought a direction to record the counting proceedings in the centres separatelyin a video. The judges said the existing rules say the counting of votes should be recorded, and they should not be violated.

If the recordings were not done, the court would be forced to take contempt proceedings, they said. It was submitted that all the counting centres have CCTV camera facility and it was not possible to arrange to record the counting of votes in all the counting centres.

However, the judges asked as to why it was not possible as there was enough time. Besides, the election commission is an autonomous body and it should function in a just and fair manner.

The judges said they did not want to encourage these type of petitionsbut wanted the commission to make arrangements. Later, they said the copy of the recordings should be handed over to the court registrar..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.