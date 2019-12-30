Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vote-counting will be recorded: Election commission to HC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madurai
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 20:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 20:07 IST
Vote-counting will be recorded: Election commission to HC

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission on Monday told the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court that it would take steps to record the counting ofvotes and all other proceedings in the counting centres for the local body elections. The commission gave the assurance to the court after Justices Velumani and Tharani asked as to why it was not possible to video-record the counting of votes after a petition was filed by Krishnaveni and Gowri of Sivakasi.

The petitioners sought a direction to record the counting proceedings in the centres separatelyin a video. The judges said the existing rules say the counting of votes should be recorded, and they should not be violated.

If the recordings were not done, the court would be forced to take contempt proceedings, they said. It was submitted that all the counting centres have CCTV camera facility and it was not possible to arrange to record the counting of votes in all the counting centres.

However, the judges asked as to why it was not possible as there was enough time. Besides, the election commission is an autonomous body and it should function in a just and fair manner.

The judges said they did not want to encourage these type of petitionsbut wanted the commission to make arrangements. Later, they said the copy of the recordings should be handed over to the court registrar..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Videos

Latest News

Russia says U.S. strikes on Iraq and Syria are unacceptable

Russias Foreign Ministry said on Monday that U.S. air strikes on Iraq and Syria were unacceptable and counterproductive, and urged all sides to avoid fuelling tensions in the region.The U.S. military carried out the strikes against an Irani...

R'than govt notifies GST Ordinance

The Rajasthan government on Monday notified Goods and Service Tax Amendment Ordinance 2019. The Ordinance will make it easier to implement Goods and Service Tax system in the state. It will come into effect from January 1, 2020, an official...

Irdai levies Rs 3 cr penalty on Maruti Insurance Brokers

Irdai has imposed a penalty of Rs 3 crore on Maruti lnsurance Brokers Pvt Limited MIBL, the largest insurance broker in the country, for violation of various regulatory norms. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India Irda...

Tata group stronger, more resilient and future ready: Chandrasekaran to employees

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran on Monday said uncertainties will persist in the new year but exuded confidence that the diversified conglomerate is better placed to take on challenges. He said the salt-to-software USD 110-billion group...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019