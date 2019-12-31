Haryana govt to bring major reforms in intelligence, policing: Anil Vij

Haryana government has formed a panel for reforms in the state's intelligence department, said Home Minister Anil Vij, adding that major changes in policing are in the offing. There is a need to bring in reforms in the state's intelligence department and police, the minister told reporters here on Monday.

The three-member panel will be led by IAS officer Vijay Vardhan and will suggest ways to modernise, use of technology and bring synergy in the intelligence department, he said. "The intelligence department is the eyes, ears, and nose of any government. There is a need to modernise it," he said.

The state Home Minister said that the government will study the rules of the new Police Act which will later be implemented. "After 10 years of its passage, rules of the new Police Act have not been accepted yet. Until they are accepted, we cannot implement the Act," he said. Five senior constables and head constables from each district will be called to a conference where they will give their suggestions on what changes need to be made.

"They will suggest to us as to how reforms in the police can be brought in and what needs to be done to make the police more dynamic," the minister said. (ANI)

