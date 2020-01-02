Karnataka CM seeks funds for development of state

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release Rs 50,000 crore for development of state which was recently affected by floods.

"I request Prime Minister to release more funds for the state and seek Rs 50,000 crore for the development of the state as it was recently affected by severe floods," Yediyurappa said while addressing the event here," he said.

The Chief Minister said he has raised the demands earlier too. As many as 40 lakh families were affected by floods in August last year and 22 districts were severely affected. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

