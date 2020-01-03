Rajnath Singh to visit Lucknow on Jan 5
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be on a one-day visit to Lucknow on January 5.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be on a one-day visit to Lucknow on January 5. BJP Lucknow chief Mukesh Sharma said that Singh, a Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow will arrive at Lucknow airport in the morning and will attend a programme in support of the amended Citizenship Act.
In the afternoon, Singh will reach Chief Minister's residence to review preparations for Defence Expo-2020 which is scheduled to take place between February 5-8 next month. He will fly back to Delhi in the evening. (ANI)
