Karnataka chamber of commerce delegation meets PM Modi

A delegation of Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) led by its president C R Janardhana met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also participated in the meeting.

According to a release, Janardhana raised various critical issues before the Prime Minister relating to the industry especially the MSME sector. "Some of the issues raised related to the revision of NPA norms for MSMEs to 180 days, formulation of a comprehensive policy for MSMEs, rationalisation of GST norms for job works, increase allocation for MDA scheme for MSMEs and continuation of credit-linked capital subsidy schemes," the release said.

It said Tallam Venkatesh, past president of FKCCI, briefed about the proposed Agro Food Tech Expo, 2020 (FAFE-2020) scheduled from April 22 to 26 with the theme of 'Doubling Farmers' Income through Value Addition'. The release said that the Prime Minister was keenly interested in the proposals submitted by FKCCI and assured all help for the industry sector.

"He also was very happy that FKCCI is conducting FAFE-2020 and suggested that 'Contract Farming' be highlighted in the expo and also to invite states such as Sikkim which is a leading organic farm producer. He assured all help and assistance from the Union Government for the success of the expo," the release said. (ANI)

