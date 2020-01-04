Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-U.S. sees no domestic threat but New York braces for Iranian retaliation

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 02:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 01:30 IST
UPDATE 2-U.S. sees no domestic threat but New York braces for Iranian retaliation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. authorities and major cities saw no imminent threats on Friday from potential Iranian retaliation over a U.S. air strike that killed Tehran's most prominent military commander, but New York's mayor said his city was bracing for an attack like never before. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the security threat to his frequently targeted city changed significantly overnight considering the resources of a modern, major nation such as Iran compared to those of non-state organizations like al Qaeda or ISIS.

"We have never confronted in recent decades the reality of a war with a government of a large country with an international terror network at its behest," the mayor told a news conference. "New Yorkers deserve to know that we have entered into a different reality," he said.

De Blasio and senior police officials called the news conference as Iran promised vengeance in response to the U.S. attack that killed senior military leader Qassem Soleimani. Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, said his agency was working with law enforcement officials and others across the country and was ready to respond to any threats, though none had yet been detected.

New York has been the target of repeated attacks on civilians, including the destruction of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, and failed attempts such as a truck bomb that did not explode in Times Square or a plot to bomb the subway that police thwarted. In response, the New York Police Department has built intelligence and counterterrorism divisions, posting officers in 14 foreign locations.

New York police were on "heightened vigilance" and New Yorkers could expect to see more uniformed officers, some heavily armed with long guns, at sensitive areas, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said. Greater security is typically seen on the subway, other mass transit, and tourist attractions at times of heightened alert.

But the escalation of tensions with Iran meant "a world of difference" and "we have to assume this action puts us in a de facto state of war," the mayor said. Iranian proxies such as the Hezbollah militant group have previously scouted New York locations for an attack, he said.

Other U.S. cities were also taking precautions. Chicago increased security at airports and issued warnings to "stay vigilant after the holiday season," officials said.

Los Angeles police asked people to remain on alert and said they were monitoring events in Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Iran's Soleimani and Iraq's Muhandis killed in air strike -militia spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Gurdwara Nankana Sahib 'untouched and undamaged': Pak govt

Pakistan on Friday rejected reports that Gurdwara Nanakana Sahib near Lahore was desecrated by certain groups. Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, also known as the Gurdwara Janam Asthan, is the site where the first Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Nanak, was b...

Netanyahu supports Trump after Iran's Soleimani killed in US airstrike

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday came out in the support of Trump administration for carrying out the strike near Baghdads international airport which led to the killing of Irans elite IRGC Qassem Soleimani, saying that T...

Soleimani planned to attack U.S. personnel in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, elsewhere -Trump administration official

Qassem Soleimani, Tehrans most prominent military commander, was planning imminent attacks on U.S. diplomats and armed forces in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and elsewhere in the Middle East, a senior Trump administration official said on Friday.Th...

Health News Roundup: Trump administration restricts e-cigarette flavors; Mental health declining among U.S. adults and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Trump administration restricts some e-cigarette flavorsThe Trump administration on Thursday announced a ban on some popular e-cigarette flavors, including fruit and mint, to curb rising t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020