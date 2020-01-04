NATO suspends training activities in Iraq after Soleimani killing

NATO has suspended a training mission in Iraq following the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander Qassem Soleimani by a U.S. airstrike at Baghdad airport, an alliance spokesman said on Saturday.

"The safety of our personnel in Iraq is paramount," acting NATO spokesman Dylan White said. "We continue to take all the precautions necessary. NATO's mission is continuing, but training activities are temporarily suspended."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.