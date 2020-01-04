Left Menu
Section 144 to be imposed during Maradu flats demolition

Section 144, which prohibits an assembly of four or more people in an area, will be imposed within the 200 meters of Maradu high-rises during the final demolition of the building.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kochi (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 23:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 23:51 IST
Holy Faith residential building, one of the four buildings in Maradu area in Kerala. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Section 144, which prohibits an assembly of four or more people in an area, will be imposed within the 200 meters of Maradu high-rises during the final demolition of the building. It will come to effect on January 11 at 9 am and continue till the end of the demolition.

The area will be demarcated using red flags. This decision was taken in a high- level meeting convened by Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas to finalise the plans for the demolition. As part of the safety measures, 2,000 individuals living in the vicinity of the apartments will be evacuated.

"Mock drill to be conducted on January 10 prior to demolition on January 11 and 12. A control room will be started in Maradu. All arrangements have been made. Awareness drive will be conducted starting from Sunday. If there are any damages to nearby houses during demolition, insurance compensation as per market rate will be provided to house owners," Suhas said. Senior citizens living in the area will be shifted in the vehicles to palliative care centres and will be provided any medical help required at the shelter. A separate facility will be provided for patients at nearby hospitals. Those who wish to move towards a faraway place, buses will be provided to Vyttila Mobility Hub from special pick up points.

Moreover, mock drills will be conducted prior to the demolition to put in a foolproof mechanism in place. Around 500 officials including police officials, marine force personnel, fire tenders, etc will be deployed during the demolition for safety operations. Earlier, the Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of four apartment complexes - H20 Holy faith, Alfa Serene, Jain Coral Cove and Golden Kayaloram - for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms. These flats will be demolished through a controlled explosion on January 11 and 12.

The filling of explosives started at Holy Faith H20 complex started on Saturday morning. Four experts from South Africa and one from the United Kingdom were present on the spot to oversee the process. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

