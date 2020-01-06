Delhi court extends judicial custody of Malvinder Singh, Sunil Godhwani in money laundering case

A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Mohan Singh and former CMD of Religare Enterprises Limited Sunil Godhwani in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited (RFL). Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav extended the judicial custody for another 14 days till January 20 after they were presented before the court after expiry of his earlier judicial custody.

The agency had arrested Singh and Godhwani on November 14 accusing them of laundering money, punishable under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED has sought to extend the judicial custody saying that investigation in the case is at the crucial stage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.