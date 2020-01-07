Top U.S. diplomat Pompeo not planning 2020 Senate run -NY Times
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday that he does not plan to run for a U.S. Senate seat in Kansas in 2020, the New York Times reported, citing four people briefed on the meeting.
Speculation has swirled for months over whether Pompeo, a former Republican congressman from Kansas, would run for the seat in his home state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
