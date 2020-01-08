Left Menu
Iran's army renews demand for U.S. to withdraw troops from region - state TV

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Iran's army renewed demand for U.S. troops to be withdrawn from the Middle East, state TV reported on Wednesday, after the elite Revolutionary Guards launched missile attacks on American targets in Iraq.

"Now that they have understood our power, it is time for the United States to withdraw its troops from the Middle East," Iran's armed forces chief of staff General Mohammad Baqeri said in a statement, according to state television.

