Cabinet approves ordinance to amend Mines and Minerals Act, 2015

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the promulgation of Mineral Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, which provides for the allocation of coal blocks for composite prospecting license-cum-mining lease. The Ordinance will amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act 1957 and Coal Mines(Special Provisions) Act, 2015.

It provides for doing away with the requirement of previous approval in cases where the allocation of blocks was made by the central government. The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

