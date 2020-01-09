Left Menu
Development News Edition

Article 370: SC verdict Friday on pleas challenging curbs in J-K

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 18:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 18:51 IST
Article 370: SC verdict Friday on pleas challenging curbs in J-K

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Friday its verdict on a batch of pleas including that of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad challenging the restrictions imposed in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir following abrogation of provisions of Article 370. A bench of Justice N V Ramana, Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice B R Gavai had reserved the judgement on November 27 last year.

On November 21, the Centre had justified restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and said that due to the preventive steps taken, neither a single life was lost nor a single bullet fired. Besides Azad, the apex court had heard the petitions filed by Anuradha Bhasin, Executive Editor of Kashmir Times, and few intervenors questioning restrictions in the valley.

The Centre had referred to terror violence in the Kashmir Valley and said that for the past so many years terrorists were being pushed through from across the border, local militants and separatist organisation had held the civilians captive in the region and it would have been "foolish" if the government would not have taken preventive steps to secure the lives of citizens. Provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of J&K, were abrogated by the Centre on August 5 last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Carlos Ghosn says will fully cooperate with Lebanese judiciary -broadcaster LBCI

Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn said he will fully cooperate with Lebanons judiciary in comments to broadcaster LBCI on Thursday, adding he was more comfortable with it than Japans judiciary.Ghosn said it was natural that Japanese would be ...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Politicians and athletes should keep politics out of this years Tokyo Olympic Games to protect the events neutrality and its status as a peaceful meeting place, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Thursday. TENNIS-...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. weekly jobless claims fall, but labor market momentum waning

New applications for U.S. jobless benefits fell more than expected last week, but the labor market appears to be cooling, with the number of Americans on unemployment rolls surging to more than a 1-12-year high at the end of 2019. Initial c...

UPDATE 1-Boris Johnson "one of Europe's bravest politicians" -Hungarian PM Orban

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is one of Europes bravest politicians and the European Union should aim for strong strategic relations with Britain after it leaves the bloc, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday. He sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020