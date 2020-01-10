Japan PM going on Middle East trip as planned - source

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is proceeding as planned with a trip to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman from the weekend, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Media had reported this week the trip could be canceled amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.