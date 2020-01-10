Eastern Army Commander visits Assam Rifles formation headquarters

Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan visited the Assam Rifles formation headquarters and border locations of Eastern Nagaland on Thursday to review the security situation in the region. An official release on Friday said the local commanders of the field formations of Assam Rifles briefed the Army Commander on the prevailing security situation and the operational preparedness.

Lt Gen Chauhan expressed satisfaction over the security measures undertaken by the troops of Assam Rifles and gave his compliments to the troops for efficiently carrying out a commendable job in maintaining peace and normalcy in the region. The Eastern Army Commander along with General Officer Commanding Spear Corps and IG Assam Rifles later called upon Governor of Nagaland R N Ravi at Raj Bhavan on January 9.

Lt Gen Chauhan discussed security issues and apprised the Governor of the action being undertaken by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles in coordination with civil agencies for maintenance of peace and tranquility in the state and along the India-Myanmar border. "The Governor lauded the indefatigable efforts of the armed forces in arduous conditions and complimented them for their people-friendly initiatives. Later in the day, the General Officer also interacted with Lt Gen Shokin Chauhan (Retired), Chairman CFMG in Kohima and discussed security issues in Nagaland," the release said. (ANI)

