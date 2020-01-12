Queen Elizabeth calls family meeting about Prince Harry, Meghan - British media
Britain's Queen Elizabeth has called a family meeting for Monday to discuss the decision by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, to step back as senior royals, British media reported. The Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry will meet to discuss the future at Sandringham estate, according to reports by Sky News and the Observer. http://bit.ly/2TlJJIS
Meghan, who is in Canada with her son Archie, is expected to join the meeting by telephone if the time difference allows, the reports added.
