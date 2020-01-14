Left Menu
Development News Edition

Young South Koreans hit the beach in mock Marine Corps boot camp

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 15:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 15:47 IST
Young South Koreans hit the beach in mock Marine Corps boot camp
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Hundreds of South Korean students braved freezing winter temperatures this week to test themselves against the rigors of Marine Corps boot camp.

First started in 1997, the week-long camp aims to challenge participants with its physical activities, but also inspire potential recruits for South Korea's massive military. Nearly 600,000 South Korean troops are stationed around the country, aimed largely at deterring North Korea across the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the two countries.

Dressed in combat uniforms, the mix of young men and women clambered aboard armored amphibious vehicles on Tuesday in a mock beach invasion that included smoke bombs. More demanding activities included carrying heavy rubber boats along the beach, running through obstacle courses and learning to march.

"I was surprised because the training was more challenging than I'd thought, but I made it," Moon Eun-ji, an 18-year-old high school student who wants to become a Marine. Kim Tae-un, a physical education teacher, said he brought his students to the camp to help them develop mental strength.

"Although it is very difficult, we are having a good time by relying on each other, helping each other and communicating," he said. Faced with a declining number of eligible young men, South Korea's military is planning to shrink the number of active-duty troops from almost 600,000 to 500,000 by 2025, while spending billions of dollars on new weapons to modernize the force, according to the Ministry of Defence.

South Korea is one of the few countries in the world that have compulsory conscription for all able-bodied men, but that has come under increasing scrutiny, with the Supreme Court allowing for conscientious objection for the first time in 2018. The government also announced that the committee would be shortened. By this summer, new Marine Corps conscripts, for example, will be facing 18 months of service instead of 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy snowfall, rain claim nearly 75 lives in Pakistan

Avalanches and landslides triggered by heavy snowfall and incessant rain across Pakistan have left nearly 75 people, including women and children, dead and over 40 injured, media reports said on Tuesday. Harsh weather conditions continue ac...

Irish PM expected to call February election - reports

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar is expected to ask President Michael D. Higgins to dissolve parliament on Tuesday in order to call a February parliamentary election, local media reported. Varadkar said on Sunday he had made a decision on ...

Wipro Q3 net profit dips 2.17 pc to Rs 2,455.9 cr; revenue from operations rises 2.7 pc to Rs 15,470.5 cr compared to year-ago period.

Wipro Q3 net profit dips 2.17 pc to Rs 2,455.9 cr revenue from operations rises 2.7 pc to Rs 15,470.5 cr compared to year-ago period....

Rio medallists in Singapore golf showdown before Olympics

The three mens golf medallists from the 2016 Rio Olympics will appear at the Singapore Open this week in a closely-watched showdown just months ahead of the Tokyo Games. Gold medallist Justin Rose, silver winner Henrik Stenson and third-pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020