UPDATE 1-U.S. 'very pleased' with UK PM's 'Trump deal' assessment on Iran -U.S. envoy

The United States is "very pleased" that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agrees with the U.S. assessment on Iran with his comments expressing willingness to replace the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Brian Hook, the U.S. Special Representative for Iran, told Reuters on Tuesday.

Hook also said Washington was supportive of France, Britain and Germany's move to formally trigger the dispute mechanism in Iran's nuclear deal but added that the United States would ideally like them to join its efforts of diplomatic isolation against the Islamic Republic. U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018 abandoned the nuclear deal reached under his predecessor Barack Obama, arguing it was too weak and new sanctions would force Iran to accept more stringent terms. Iran says it will not negotiate with sanctions in place.

Johnson said on Tuesday: "If we're going to get rid of it, let's replace it and let's replace it with the Trump deal." "We are very pleased that PM Johnson agrees with our assessment. There isn't much left of the Iran nuclear deal," Hook said in an interview.

Hook said Washington was hoping that the Europeans would get fully onboard with U.S. efforts to counter Iran. "We hope that the Europeans will continue to hold Iran accountable. We'd like them to join our diplomatic efforts, of diplomatic isolation and economic pressure which are the conditions to get to new and better deal," he said.

