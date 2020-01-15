Russian government resigns - Prime Minister Medvedev

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that the government he heads was resigning to give President Vladimir Putin room to carry out changes he wants to make to the constitution.

Medvedev made the announcement on state TV sitting next to Putin who thanked Medvedev, a close ally, for his work.

