Macron said he had raised concerns with Japan over Ghosn's detention

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said he had previously spoken to Japan's prime minister about the conditions former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was being detained under. "I told (Prime Minister Shinzo) Abe several times that the conditions of Carlos Ghosn's detention and questioning did not appear to be satisfactory to me," Macron told reporters.

Ghosn said last week that he had been treated "brutally" by Tokyo prosecutors and that he was the victim of a conspiracy hatched by the Japanese carmaker to force his outster. Ghosn fled to Lebanon from Japan late last month in order, he said, to clear his name. He said he would not have received a fair trial in Japan.

