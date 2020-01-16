U.S. Senate expected to vote on North American trade deal Thursday -McConnell
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he expected the Senate to vote on final approval of a new North American trade deal on Thursday and send the legislation to President Donald Trump for his signature.
The legislation, passed by the House of Representatives on Dec. 19, has been delayed in the Senate by wrangling over a Senate trial on impeachment charges against President Donald Trump.
A Senate Republican aide said a vote was expected late on Thursday morning.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mitch McConnell
- Senate
- Donald Trump
- House of Representatives
- Republican
ALSO READ
Trump says happy to have a trial in the Senate, but he does not really care
FACTBOX-After impeachment, who might argue the case against Trump in the Senate?
Top Senate Democrat Schumer says chamber must conduct fair impeachment trial of Trump
FACTBOX-Key players in U.S. Senate impeachment trial of Trump
UPDATE 1-Stalemate remains in U.S. Senate over how to proceed with Trump impeachment trial