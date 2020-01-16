U.S. Senate expected to vote on North American trade deal Thursday -McConnell

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he expected the Senate to vote on final approval of a new North American trade deal on Thursday and send the legislation to President Donald Trump for his signature.

The legislation, passed by the House of Representatives on Dec. 19, has been delayed in the Senate by wrangling over a Senate trial on impeachment charges against President Donald Trump.

A Senate Republican aide said a vote was expected late on Thursday morning.

