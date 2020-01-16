Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Iran accuses Europe of yielding to 'high school bully' Trump in nuclear row

Iran said on Thursday three European states had succumbed to "high school bully" Donald Trump when they triggered a dispute mechanism in a nuclear pact the U.S. president opposes, a step that could eventually lead to reimposing U.N. sanctions. The pact, known as the JCPoA, was agreed in 2015 between Tehran and world powers, offering Iran sanctions relief if it curbed its nuclear work. Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed U.S. sanctions, saying he wanted a tougher deal. Ukraine asks FBI for help to probe suspected Russian hack of Burisma

Ukraine has appealed to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for help to investigate a suspected cyber attack by Russian military hackers on the energy company Burisma, a Ukrainian interior ministry official said on Thursday. Energy company Burisma Holdings was at the center of attempts by President Donald Trump last July to ask Ukrainian authorities to announce an investigation into Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic U.S. presidential contender Joe Biden. UK's Prince Harry appears in public for first time since royal split

Britain's Prince Harry made his first public appearance on Thursday since Queen Elizabeth acceded to the wishes of her grandson and his American wife Meghan to step back from their senior royal roles and seek a more independent future. The prince, sixth-in-line to the throne, watched children playing rugby league in the back garden of Buckingham Palace ahead of making the draw for the sport's World Cup next year. China’s Xi to tie up Belt and Road deals in 'historic' Myanmar visit

China's President Xi Jinping will visit Myanmar on Friday to ink massive infrastructure deals and extend influence in a neighbor whose ties with the West were frayed by accusations that it conducted genocidal policies against ethnic Rohingya Muslims. Making his first visit to the Southeast Asian country as leader, and the first of any Chinese president in 19 years, analysts say Xi will bid to revive stalled multi-billion-dollar infrastructure projects central to his flagship Belt and Road Initiative described as a "21st century Silk Road". Russia's ruling party approves Putin's pick for new PM

Russia's ruling party on Thursday unanimously backed President Vladimir Putin's surprise choice for prime minister, Mikhail Mishustin, a man with almost no political profile. Mishustin's elevation is part of a sweeping shake-up of the political system announced by Putin on Wednesday, which led to the resignation of Dmitry Medvedev as prime minister along with his government. Australian tourism industry seeks urgent help as cost of bushfires grows

Australia's peak tourism body estimated the country's bushfire crisis has so far cost the industry almost A$1 billion ($690 million) and called for urgent help from the government to lure back visitors. Industry bosses were due to meet with Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham later on Thursday as storms and heavy rain brought some respite from months of fierce bushfires across Australia's east coast. Seeking peace in Libya and Iran, past inaction haunts EU diplomacy

After war broke out again in Libya early last year, a special team of EU diplomats in Tripoli was forced back to neighboring Tunisia to do what they had been doing for several years: wait. As Germany holds a U.N summit on Sunday for a path to end the conflict in Libya, in turmoil since the 2011 fall of Muammar Gaddafi, European powers believe they can now begin to overcome such inaction and defend interests on their southern doorstep. Trade deal no panacea for rocky U.S. relations with China

From Huawei to the South China Sea, deep political rifts between Beijing and Washington are set to persist, despite a trade relations breakthrough, as the United States pushes back against an increasingly powerful and assertive China. Relations between the world's two largest economies have deteriorated sharply since U.S. President Donald Trump imposed punitive trade tariffs in 2018, igniting a trade war. Disease that killed millions of China's pigs poses global threat

Bettie the beagle, a detector dog for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, picked up the scent of pork on a woman arriving from China at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. Soon the dog's handler discovered and confiscated a ham sandwich in the purse of a passenger who had flown on a China Eastern Airlines flight from Shanghai. U.S., Chinese officials discussed North Korea negotiations, U.N. sanctions: State Department

Leading U.S. and Chinese officials on Wednesday discussed negotiations with North Korea as well as United Nations sanctions intended to limit North Korea's nuclear ambitions, according to the State Department. When Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun spoke with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng, Biegun "reiterated the U.S. commitment to negotiations" with North Korea and urged China "to fully implement U.N. Security Council sanctions," spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement released early Thursday morning.

