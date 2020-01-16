Indian thought has potential to solve some of the most leading challenges, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Indian thought has the potential to solve some of the most leading challenges our planet faces. Prime Minister Modi today unveiled a life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda at IIM Kozhikode through video conference.

"Indian thought has given a lot to the world and has the potential to contribute even more. It has the potential to solve some of the most leading challenges our planet faces," Prime Minister Modi said during the international conclave on 'Globalising Indian Thought' at IIM Kozhikode via video-conferencing. "Where there is openness, respect for different opinions, innovation is natural. The innovative zeal of Indians is drawing the world to India," he added.

Talking about the welfare of women, Prime Minister said, "One of the most remarkable aspects of this land is the respect, importance and dignity given to women. Women are the manifestation of divinity." The Prime Minister said the Indian constitution gave voting rights to women from the very first day even as western countries took centuries to do so.

He said, "Today, more than 70 per cent of Mudra loan beneficiaries are women. Women are making an active contribution to our armed forces. A group of women navy officers went around the entire world by sea! That was historic. India has the highest number of women MPs today. Women turnout in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls was highest." Modi further said that India's tiger population has doubled since 2006.

"Today, India is home to almost 2970 tigers. Three-quarters of the world's tiger population stays in India. We are one of the most secure tiger habitats. Back in 2010, the world had agreed to double the tiger population by 2022. We achieved it way in advance" he said. Similarly, the lion population has grown up 30 per cent from 2010 to 2015, he said. (ANI)

