UPDATE 1-Ukraine PM says "don't jump to conclusions" after submitting resignation letter

  • Reuters
  • Kyiv
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 14:00 IST
  • Created: 17-01-2020 13:45 IST
Ukraine's Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk Image Credit: Facebook/Oleksiy Honcharuk

Ukraine's Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said people should not "jump to conclusions" after submitting a letter of resignation, which President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office on Friday said he would consider.

It was not clear whether Honcharuk genuinely intended to step down. Asked whether he was ready to leave his post, he told Reuters: "Do not jump to conclusions." He declined to say whether he was using a resignation threat as a way of testing Zelenskiy's confidence in him.

Honcharuk was appointed by parliament last August after Zelenskiy's party won a majority. Honcharuk has set out an ambitious reform agenda since coming to the office and secured provisional agreement from the International Monetary Fund for a three-year loan program seen as key to maintaining investor confidence and economic stability.

Honcharuk said on Facebook that Zelenskiy was "a model of openness and decency". "However, in order to take away any doubts about our respect and trust in the President, I wrote a letter of resignation and handed it to the President with the right to submit it to Parliament," he added.

