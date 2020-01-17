DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 17

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, JANUARY 17 ** COPENHAGEN - European Commission's vice-president Margrethe Vestager participates in the Raeson political salon with an on-stage interview.

** PARIS - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and OECD chief Angel Gurria discuss plans for the first global overhaul of international tax rules in decades and brief the press. - 1030 GMT ** WASHINGTON D.C, - IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks at Peterson Institute for International Economics about "new research that IMF staff have developed on the financial services sector and its impact on income inequality." - 1500 GMT

** HAMBURG, Germany - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and German Defence Minister and CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer speak to reporters on the sidelines of a CDU meeting in Hamburg. - 1700 GMT VILNIUS - Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz begins two-day visit to Lithuania (Final Day) RIYADH - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian begins two-day visit to Saudi Arabia for talks with his counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud (Final Day) BRUSSELS - European Motor Show Brussels 2020 (to Jan. 19).

LAUSANNE, Switzerland - 2020 Winter Youth Olympics (to Jan 22). MOSCOW - Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves on his first-ever visit to Russia (Final Day).

BEIJING - Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza will pay an official visit to China (to Jan. 19) ATHENS - European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas visits Athens (Final Day).

WASHINGTON D.C., - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Department of State - 1915 GMT. VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis will meet Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo at the Vatican - 0830 GMT. VIENNA - European Council President Charles Michel will meet Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and deliver a joint statement in Vienna - 1930 GMT. NAYPYITAW - Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Myanmar (to Jan. 18) PARIS - OECD ministerial meeting on migration.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 19 ** RIYADH - Saudi Arabia's foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud will give a speech at conference held in Riyadh in preparation for the G20 meetings.

MUNICH - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will address the DLD Munich technology conference - 1420 GMT. BERLIN - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a one-day visit to Germany. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JANUARY 20 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 21 ** COPENHAGEN - Foreign ministers of Denmark and Norway to speak at conference about multilateral cooperation - 1300 GMT

DAVOS - U.S. President Donald Trump will give a speech at World Economic Forum in Davos - 1030 GMT. KINGSTON - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be in Jamaica on a two-day working visit (to Jan. 22) BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting

DAVOS, Switzerland - 2020 World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos. (to Jan. 24) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22

** DAVOS, Switzerland - Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk and Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko will visit Davos. ** DAVOS, Switzerland - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will give a speech at World Economic Forum in Davos. - 1030 GMT

** JERUSALEM - Israeli President Reuven Rivlin meets German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier during his visit to attend the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz and International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 23 at Yad Vashem, in Jerusalem. - 1130 GMT DAVOS, Switzerland - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will give a speech at World Economic Forum in Davos – 1000 GMT.

DAVOS, Switzerland - Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani will give a speech at World Economic Forum in Davos – 1300 GMT. DAVOS, Switzerland - Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will give a speech at World Economic Forum in Davos – 1430 GMT. JERUSALEM - Russian president Putin to attend the World Holocaust Forum to take place in Jan 2020 in Jerusalem (to Jan. 23) DAVOS, Switzerland - Britain's Prince Charles to give keynote address at World Economic Forum in Davos - 1330 GMT.

BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis will present the "Review of the Stability and Growth Pact." - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, January 23

** DAVOS, Switzerland - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will appear on a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos to discuss the future of NATO. - 1030 GMT ** DAVOS, Switzerland - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will give a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos. - 1300 GMT

** DAVOS, Switzerland - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will give a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos. - 1500 GMT DAVOS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will speak at Davos session entitled "Striking a Green 'New Deal'" - 1330 GMT. DAVOS - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres makes speech to World Economic Forum in Davos – 1700 GMT. BETHLEHEM, Israel - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem. ZAGREB — EU informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers (to Jan. 24). JERUSALEM – Charles, Prince of Wales, to visit Israel and attend the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem at the invitation of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, January 24

** ISTANBUL, Turkey - German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit the Turkish city of Istanbul. ** PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Ramallah, meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

BETHLEHEM, Israel - Britain's Prince Charles visits Bethlehem, meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25 NEW DELHI - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro vists India (to Jan. 27)

EGYPT – 9th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, which marked a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 26 LOS ANGELES - 2020 Grammy Awards - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 28 BRUSSELS - EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko hold EU-Ukraine association council. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. TUESDAY - Costa Book of the Year will be announced. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29

GREECE - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets French President Emmanuel Macron. BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Vice-President Sefcovic present the executive's 2020 work programme in Brussels. BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell presents the EU's enlargement methodology. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1

NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES - 2020 Writers Guild Awards - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 2

GLOBAL - World Wetlands Day. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4

GLOBAL - World Cancer Day. SAPPORO, Japan – 2020 Sapporo Snow Festival (to Feb. 11).

BERLIN - European Police Congress (To Feb. 5) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5

BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager holds debate with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell on the European Defence in Brussels. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6 GLOBAL - International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation 2020

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8 VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2020 (to Feb. 25).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11 GLOBAL - Safer Internet Day 2020 - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13

BEIRUT - 12th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah. GLOBAL - World Radio Day.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14 GLOBAL - Valentine's Day.

BEIRUT - 15th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. LONDON - London Fashion Week February 2020 (to Feb. 18).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17 PRISTINA - 12th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

LONDON - The BRIT Awards 2020 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20 BERLIN – 70th Berlin International Film Festival (to Mar. 1).

VIENNA - VIENNA Opera Ball 2020 - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2020 (to Feb. 26). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22 RIYADH - G20 finance ministers, central bank governors meeting in Riyadh (to Feb. 23).

TOGO - Referendum. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25 NEW ORLEANS - Mardi Gras 2020 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28 ** HAMBURG, Germany - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to hold speeches at the Matthiae Mahl event in Hamburg, a festive dinner first held in the year 1356. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4 ** HANOI - Vietnam to host ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) in Da Nang (to Mar. 7).

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 5 ** ZAGREB - EU foreign ministers to hold informal meeting in Zagreb.

** LUXEMBOURG - EU environment ministers will meet in Brussels for talks. VIENNA - 178th (Extraordinary) Meeting of the OPEC Conference.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 6

VIENNA - 8th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 12 BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs ministers meet for talks in Brussels. BRUSSELS - European justice and home affairs ministers meet in Brussels (to Mar. 13)

