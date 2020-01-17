Left Menu
Gauteng police officials granted R4000 bail; arrested for corruption

The police officials, Detective Constables Robert Pepsy Lebyane, 38, and Curtus Chauke, 34, made a brief appearance at the Boksburg Magistrates Court in Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

The warrants of arrest were executed on 15 January 2020 at Boksburg police station, and they appeared in court facing charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice. Image Credit: ANI

Two police officers, who were arrested for alleged corruption and defeating the ends of justice, have been granted R4000 bail each.

According to Hawks' Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, Lebyane and Chauke were arrested on 15 January 2020, following a report that they allegedly demanded a bribe of R2000 from the complainant for him not to be arrested for an alleged reckless and negligent driving case against him.

"The incident which took place in June 2018, was immediately reported at the Hawks' Serious Corruption offices in Germiston for further investigation. A thorough investigation was conducted against the two constables for defeating the ends of justice and corruption, which led to warrants of their arrest being issued in December 2019," Mulamu said.

The warrants of arrest were executed on 15 January 2020 at Boksburg police station, and they appeared in court facing charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

The case was postponed to 14 February 2020 for further investigation.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

