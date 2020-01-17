Left Menu
Will finish Rs 6k-cr tribal welfare scam probe by Mar: Maha to

  PTI
  • |
  Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 17-01-2020 19:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 19:51 IST
The probe into an alleged Rs 6,000-crore tribal welfare fund scam will be completed by March this year, the Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Friday. The state government was pulled up by the HC earlier this week over inaction against bureaucrats and others in the alleged scam.

While making the scathing remarks, a division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and R I Chagla said, since 2014, the government had been "dilly-dallying" over the issue and not taking any concrete steps against the errant officials. On Friday, Tribal Welfare Department Principal Secretary Manisha Verma told HC the investigation will be over by March.

The HC is hearing a public interest litigation filed in 2012 by one Bahiram Motiram, a tribal from Nashik district, seeking a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in purchase of materials for tribal development schemes in the state. After the PIL was filed, a committee was set up by the government under the chairmanship of a retired HC judge to probe the allegations.

The committee, in its report, said funds received by the tribal welfare department of the state government was misappropriated and siphoned off. Following the report, over 70 FIRs were lodged and departmental inquiry was initiated against 13 government officials.

Verma, through an affidavit on Wednesday, submitted that, of the 13 officials, four have been suspended and approval for similar action against the remaining nine is pending before the minister concerned..

