SC to examine petitions challenging land acquisition for bullet train on March 20
The Supreme Court on Friday said that it will examine the petitions filed by farmers challenging the land acquisition for the bullet train project between Mumbai-Ahmedabad on March 20.
A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Deepak Gupta and comprising of Justice Aniruddha Bose issued notice to the Central and Gujarat government, and National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd, and said, we will hear the petitions on March 20.
The farmers had moved the Apex Court seeking a direction to halt the land acquisition. (ANI)
