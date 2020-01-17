Visakhapatnam: YSRCP members organise rally in support of three capital proposal

The members of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Friday organised candle rallies here in support of Andhra Pradesh government's proposal of setting up Visakhapatnam as the executive capital of the state. State Tourism minister M Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairman Dronamraju Srinivas, several MLAs and other leaders participated in the rally from LIC Building to GVMC Gandhi statue in the city.

Srinivasa Rao said: "Visakhapatnam would be an ideal choice to set up the executive capital since seven of the total thirteen districts in Andhra Pradesh are backward, including the Northern districts." "Choosing Vizag would boost development in the districts and decentralised development is the way forward for Andhra Pradesh to progress," the minister added.

The YSRCP leaders also urged the government to shift the executive capital to Visakhapatnam soon. The state government proposed Visakhapatnam as the executive capital and Kurnool the judicial capital while retaining Amaravati as the legislative capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

