Chronology of case of gang rape of five-year-old girl in east Delhi in 2013
Following is the chronology of events in the 2013 case of gang rape of a five-year-old girl in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area in which a Delhi court Saturday convicted two persons.
Apr 15, 2013: Five-year-old girl gang-raped by Manoj Shah and Pradeep Kumar. Apr 17: Girl rescued after 40 hours.
Apr 20: Manoj arrested from Bihar. Apr 22: Pradeep arrested from Bihar.
May 24: Charge sheet filed by Delhi Police against accused. Jul 11: Delhi court frames charges against accused for raping a minor, unnatural offence, kidnapping, attempt to murder, destruction of evidence and wrongful confinement with common intention under the IPC and aggravated sexual assault under the POCSO Act.
Mar 21, 2014: Pradeep moves court claiming to be a juvenile at time of the incident. Apr 12, 2017: Court declares him to be juvenile; transfer case to Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).
2018: Delhi HC directed trial court to again do an enquiry into his juvenility claims. Trial court declares Pradeep to be not a juvenile.
Jan 7, 2020: Court reserve judgement. Jan 18: Court holds Manoj and Pradeep guilty, says the case had shaken the collective conscience of the society.
