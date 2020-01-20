Suspected ISI agent arrested in Varanasi
A suspected Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) agent was arrested in Varanasi on Monday in a joint operation by the Military intelligence unit and Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS).
A suspected Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) agent was arrested in Varanasi on Monday in a joint operation by the Military intelligence unit and Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS). 23-year-old Rashid Ahmed, who is a resident of Chittupur, is accused of sending pictures and videos of Army bases to ISI handlers in Pakistan through his mobile phone, as per a release by Uttar Pradesh police.
Ahmed had visited Pakistan twice in the past and had met ISI handlers during these visits. He has been arrested under section 123 of the Indian Penal Code and is being questioned by the ATS. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- ISI
- Varanasi
- Pakistan
- Uttar Pradesh
ALSO READ
26 trains running late due to low visibility in Northern Railway region
Pink pledges generous donation towards Australia's wildfire crisis
Pavan Varma asks Nitish Kumar to reject 'divisive CAA-NPR-NRC' scheme
Australia bushfire crisis: PM sets up national bushfire recovery agency, toll climbs to 24
Owaisi slams Pak PM; asks him to worry about his own country