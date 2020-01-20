Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nirbhaya case: SC rejects death row convict's plea claiming juvenility

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 15:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 15:38 IST
Nirbhaya case: SC rejects death row convict's plea claiming juvenility

The Supreme Court Monday rejected the plea of a death row convict in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case challenging the Delhi High Court order which had dismissed his claim of being a juvenile at the time of commission of offence. A bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bushan and A S Bopanna dismissed the plea of the death row convict, Pawan Kumar Gupta, and upheld the Delhi High Court verdict.

The apex court said there was no ground to interfere with the high court order that rejected Pawan's plea and his claim was rightly rejected by the trial court as also the high court. Advocate A P Singh, appearing for Pawan, said that as per his school leaving certificate he was a minor at the time of the offence and none of the courts, including trial court and high court, ever considered his documents.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi police, said that his claim of juvenility was considered at each and every judicial forum and it will be a travesty of justice if the convict is allowed to raise the clam of juvenility repeatedly and at this point of time. He said the convict was 19 years old at the time of offence and there is a certified copy of his birth certificate as well as school leaving certificate which was taken on record by each and every judicial forum.

Pawan had moved the apex court on Friday. He has also sought a direction restraining the authorities from executing the death penalty, scheduled for February 1. A Delhi court on Friday issued fresh death warrants for February 1 against the four convicts -- Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31), Mukesh Kumar Singh (32) and Pawan (25) -- in the case.

A 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, in a moving bus in south Delhi by six people before she was thrown out on the road. PTI RKS MNL SJK SA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

ICICI Securities reports 4 pc growth in Q3 revenue growth at Rs 423 crore

ICICI Securities on Monday reported consolidated revenue of Rs 423 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year Q3 FY20 against Rs 405 crore in Q3 FY19, up 4 per cent aided by growth in retail equities and allied business. The c...

Rallying-Chile withdrawn from reduced world championship schedule

This years world rally championship has been reduced to 13 rounds after Chile was removed at the request of local organizers, the governing FIA said on Monday. The gravel rally had been scheduled as the fourth round on April 16-19. The cham...

Akhilesh Yadav pitches for caste census; criticises NRC, NPR

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday called the Centres plans on NPR and NRC anti-poor and pitched for conducting a caste census. Yadav has made the suggestion in the past as well. His demand now comes days after the Odisha c...

'Profound loss': Sonia Gandhi condoles death of Shamsher Surjewala

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader from Haryana Shamsher Singh Surjewala and said his passing away was a profound loss for the party. In her condolence letter to Vidya, the wife of Surje...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020