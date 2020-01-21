Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong protesters decry police inaction six months after brutal mob attack

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 20:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 19:52 IST
Hong Kong protesters decry police inaction six months after brutal mob attack
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Several hundred Hong Kong protesters gathered on Tuesday at the site of an attack six months ago by an armed mob on anti-government demonstrators, denouncing the lack of progress by police in bringing those responsible to justice.

Chinese-ruled Hong Kong has been embroiled by more than seven months of turmoil sparked by a now withdrawn extradition bill that would have allowed individuals to be sent to China for trial. The youth-led protests, including mass marches, petrol bomb attacks and battles on university campuses, have since morphed into a broader revolt against authorities and strong-arm Chinese rule.

Hong Kong returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997 with sweeping promises of a high degree of autonomy and freedoms. But the perceived failure of Beijing to honor these commitments has fuelled the protests, posing a grave challenge to Chinese leader Xi Jinping. China denies meddling in Hong Kong and blames the West for stirring up trouble.

Some protesters in a concourse below the Yuen Long train station in a district close to the border with China said they remained traumatized by scenes of an armed mob of white-shirted men beating up black-shirted protesters and ordinary people on July 21 last year. A pro-democracy district councilor, Zachary Wong, criticized the police for not preventing the attack, and for not apprehending any of the attackers afterward when they retreated into a nearby village and were surrounded by officers.

Yuen Long district councilor Tommy Cheung, who has helped set up a task force to probe the attack, said none of the 37 men arrested so far, some with organized criminal gang backgrounds, had yet seen their cases go to trial. Jason Liu, a 29-year-old masked protester in the crowd, said he'd lost confidence in police enforcement: harsh on pro-democracy protesters but lenient towards pro-government allies, even those suspected of serious crimes.

"They always have excuses, and justify everything they do as of right," said Liu, who was dressed in a grey hoodie while listening as riot police surrounded the area. "It's really unfair how twisted and biased law enforcement has become." More than 7,000 protesters have been arrested in connection with the protests so far, including nearly 1,000 who have been charged.

Moody's downgraded Hong Kong's credit rating one notch this week as the city's leader flew to the World Economic Forum in Davos for a charm offensive amid the turmoil. Despite the backlash against Beijing, there are few signs of Beijing heeding demands for democracy and respect for the freedoms guaranteed at the handover.

China's most senior official in the city, Luo Huining, wrote on Monday in the Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, the People's Daily, of the need to "establish and perfect the national security protection legal system and executive mechanism, as well as strengthening law enforcement".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

India extends relief assistance to Rakhine residents in Myanmar

India on Tuesday extended relief assistance to Rakhine residents who were displaced in the ongoing conflict in Myanmar as part of its continued endeavour to support the socio-economic development of the region. The relief material comprised...

Carpool service for metro commuters by redBus launched

Carpool service for metro commuters by redBus launched Hyderabad, Jan 21 PTIHyderabad Metro Rail Limited on Tuesday launched redBus Carpool services for Metro rail commuters. HMRL Managing Director N V S Reddy said the facility woul...

SC to hear pleas challenging CAA on Wednesday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Wednesday a batch of pleas seeking to examine the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA. A bench, comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Kha...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court declines to fast-track Obamacare appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a bid by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and 20 Democratic-led states to fast-track consideration of their appeal seeking a definitive ruling that the Obamacare healthcare law do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020