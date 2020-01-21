UPDATE 1-Russia gets new government in what Putin calls major shake-up

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday approved a new Russian government that kept many veteran and senior ministers in place, but brought in a new economy minister and a new first deputy prime minister.

The new government was formed less than a week after Putin unveiled a sweeping shake-up of the political system, which led to the resignation of Dmitry Medvedev as prime minister along with his entire government. Putin went on to pick Mikhail Mishustin, a 53-year-old with almost no political profile, as his new prime minister.

On Tuesday, Putin approved the line-up of a new government. He named Andrei Belousov, his economy advisor since 2013, as Russia's new first deputy prime minister, replacing Anton Siluanov who had held the role since May 2018.

He also approved Maxim Reshetnikov, a former regional governor, as the country's new economy minister, replacing Maxim Oreshkin. Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Energy Minister Alexander Novak, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov all kept their jobs in government, the Kremlin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.