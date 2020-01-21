Left Menu
WB Guv meets pol leaders over SC/ST, Lynching Bills

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday met leaders of various political parties and discussed the West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019 and 'The West Bengal State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Bill', 2019.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar meeting with leaders of different political parties in Kolkata on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday met leaders of various political parties and discussed the West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019 and 'The West Bengal State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Bill', 2019. Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan of Congress, CPI-M leader Dr Sujan Chakraborty and CPI leader Ashok Dinda met the Governor with regard to the pendency of the two Bills.

"Had a fruitful meeting with the leaders of legislature parties today qua pendency of WB (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019 and WB State Commission for SC and ST Bill, 2019. Sh. Abdul Manan, Dr Sujan Chakraborty and Ashok Dinda were present," Dhankhar tweeted. While talks on the SC/ST Bill was over, discussion on the lynching bill, however, remained "inconclusive" and would resume after January 26. The meeting lasted for over 100 minutes.

"While discussion on WB State Commission for SC and ST Bill, 2019 was over the discussion as regards WB (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019 remained inconclusive and would resume after Jan 26. The meeting lasted over 100 minutes," Dhankhar said in his subsequent tweet. It is worth mentioning that a meeting was scheduled by the Governor on January 17. One of the participants of the meeting was Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

However, her office said that on account of pre-occupation, the Chief Minister would not be able to attend the meet. Furthermore, Mannan and Chakraborty requested for the meeting to take place on January 21. Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Dr Rohit Sharma, RSP leader Biswanath Chowdhury could not attend today's meeting due to their illness. On the other hand, BJP's Manoj Tigga did not attend the meeting as his father passed away.

Moreover, Ali Imran Ramz of All India Forward Block was not present as he was out of town. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

