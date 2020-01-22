Iraqi president meets Trump in Davos, discuss foreign troops cut - Iraqi statement
Iraqi President Barham Salih met U.S. President Donald Trump in Davos on Wednesday and discussed reducing foreign troops in the country, a statement from the Iraqi presidency said.
"During the meeting, reducing foreign troops and the importance of respecting the demands of Iraqi people to preserve the country's sovereignty were discussed," the statement said.
