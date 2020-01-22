Left Menu
MP HC extends stay on conviction and sentence of BJP MLA Lodhi

MP HC extends stay on conviction and sentence of BJP MLA Lodhi Jabalpur (MP), Jan 22 (PTI)The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday extended the stay on conviction and sentence of BJP MLA Prahlad Lodhi for eight more weeks. Lodhi and 12 others were sentenced to two years in jail by a special court in Bhopal on October 31, 2019, for attacking a revenue official in Panna district in 2014.

After he filed an appeal, the high court stayed his conviction on November 6, 2019, while grating him bail. On Wednesday, Justice VPS Chauhan extended till March 18 the stay in response to an application by Lodhi's lawyer, government counsel Vishal Yadav said.

Following the trial court's verdict, Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati had disqualified Lodhi as MLA from Pawai seat. After the BJP leader moved the Supreme Court, his membership of the House was restored by the Speaker.

Lodhi and others were convicted by the trial court for attacking Raipura tehsildar R K Verma in August 2014 after the officer seized a tractor carrying smuggled sand..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

