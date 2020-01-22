Madhya Pradesh HC issues notice to Rajgarh Collector, others in connection with clashes with BJP worker

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday issued notices to Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Madhya Pradesh and Rajgarh SP, Collector Nidhi Nivedita in connection with the clash with BJP workers on December 19. The High Court bench of Justices SC Sharma and Shailendra Shukla today heard the petition filed in this connection and asked the concerned officials to file a reply within four weeks.

The petition in this regard was filed by a Harshvardhan Sharma, through senior lawyer Pushyamitra Bhargav on December 20. Meanwhile, BJP leader from Rajgarh Gopal Bhargav condemned the incident, through a tweet, and demanded strict action against the officials involved in the incident.

In a video, Rajgarh Collector Nivedita was seen preventing BJP workers from holding a demonstration in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Rajgarh on Sunday. On Sunday, there was a clash between police and BJP workers, who were carrying out a 'Tiranga rally' in support of the CAA in Rajgarh.

According to police, permission was not granted for the rally due to the imposition of Section 144 in the region. However, the BJP workers and local leaders held the rally without permission. One of the protestors with a head injury, who was seen bleeding, had said that police assaulted him, following which many demonstrators raised slogans against the police administration. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.