DAVOS-Turkish foreign minister says Russian S-400 air defence no threat to NATO

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that Russia's S-400 air defense system was compatible with NATO, which needed to set up a working group to study it.

"The claim is that the S400 and F-35s are incompatible. That's the claim. Here is our proposal, let's have a working group and NATO can chair this and let's let experts make the assessment and come back to us," he said. "We believe the S400 and F-35 are compatible," Cavusoglu said during a panel discussion at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"It does not pose any threats to the NATO system or to NATO allies," he added.

