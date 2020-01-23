Left Menu
DAVOS-Turkish foreign minister says Russian S-400 air defence no threat to NATO

  • Reuters
  • Davos
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 17:03 IST
  • Created: 23-01-2020 16:40 IST
Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that Russia's S-400 air defense system was compatible with NATO, which needed to set up a working group to study it.

"The claim is that the S400 and F-35s are incompatible. That's the claim. Here is our proposal, let's have a working group and NATO can chair this and let's let experts make the assessment and come back to us," he said. "We believe the S400 and F-35 are compatible," Cavusoglu said during a panel discussion at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"It does not pose any threats to the NATO system or to NATO allies," he added.

