Putin proposes 2020 summit with leaders of Russia, France, China, U.S. and UK
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday proposed holding a summit between the leaders of Russia, China, the United States, France and Britain in 2020 to discuss global problems.
Putin was speaking during a trip to Israel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
