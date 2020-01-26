PM Modi, Brazilian President to work closely to confront challenges of state-sponsored terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday reiterated their mutual interest to work closely at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to confront the challenges of state-sponsored terrorism and terror financing. The two leaders called upon all countries to work towards rooting out terrorist safe havens and infrastructure, disrupting terrorist networks and financing channels and halting cross border movement of terrorists, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The discussion in this regard was held during a meeting between PM Modi and Bolsonaro in New Delhi during the latter's ongoing visit to India. The leaders underlined the need for all countries to ensure that their territory is not used to launch terrorist attacks on other countries, and emphasised the need for stronger international partnership in countering terrorism and violent extremism, including through increased sharing of timely, actionable and complete information and intelligence.

They called for enhanced bilateral cooperation in this regard and agreed to cooperate against specific terrorist threats identified by each country. Mindful of the enormous potential of the Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) for the promotion of economic and social goals Bolsonaro and Prime Minister Modi underscored the importance of an open, free, secure, stable, peaceful and accessible cyberspace, enabling economic growth and innovation.

In particular, they reaffirmed a multistakeholder approach to 'internet governance' and their wish to deepen deliberations on the applicability of international law to cyberspace and set norms of responsible behaviour of States, in light of grave security challenges posed by a worrying increase in the malicious uses of ICTs. (ANI)

