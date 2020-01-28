Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC grants bail to 17 convicts in 2002 Sardarpura post-Godhra riots case

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 12:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 12:55 IST
SC grants bail to 17 convicts in 2002 Sardarpura post-Godhra riots case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to 17 convicts in the 2002 Sardarpura post-Godhra riots case in which 33 Muslims were burnt alive and asked them to relocate to Madhya Pradesh and do community service. A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant divided the convicts in two groups and said one group would move out of Gujarat and stay at Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

The other group of convicts will have to relocate themselves to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, the bench said. The convicts, who were handed down life sentence in the Sardarpura riots case, have appealed against the Gujarat High Court order convicting them.

The court said that all the convicts will have to undertake community services for six hours a week besides reporting to the local police station on a weekly basis as bail conditions. The Supreme Court has directed the District Legal Services Authorities at Indore and Jabalpur to ensure that the convicts observe bail conditions diligently.

It has also directed DLSA to help the convicts in finding suitable employment for earning their livelihood. It has directed the Madhya Pradesh State Legal Service Authority to file a report after three months stating as to whether the convicts have complied with the conditions or not.

Earlier the Gujarat High Court had acquitted 14 and convicted 17 in the Sardarpura post-Godhra riots case.PTI SJK RKS LLP LLP DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No obligation on airlines to escort every flyer to boarding gate: SC

Flyers are expected to proceed towards boarding gates after check-ins at airports on their own and there is no obligation of airlines to escort every passenger, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday. The top court said that if a passenger encou...

Pak Hindu girl abducted from wedding ceremony, forcibly converted to Islam and married to Muslim man

A 24-year-old Hindu girl was allegedly abducted by armed assailants from her wedding ceremony in Pakistans Sindh province and forcibly converted to Islam before being married off to a Muslim man, evoking a sharp reaction from India, which d...

India to evacuate its nationals from Wuhan, makes formal request to China for facilitation: Govt

As China scrambles to contain the fast-spreading Coronavirus, which has already claimed more than 100 lives there, India is planning to evacuate its nationals, mostly students, stuck in Wuhan, the epicentre of the viral outbreak. Cabinet Se...

Trilliant and MultiTech to Deliver Transformative Solutions for Industrial Internet of Things and Smart Cities

Trilliant Networks, Inc., a global provider of revolutionary smart communications solutions in the industrial internet of things IIoT, smart energy and smart city space, today announces that they have partnered with MultiTech, a leading pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020