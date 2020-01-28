EU to co-fund two planes to repatriate citizens from China's Wuhan
The European Commission said on Tuesday it would help fund two aircraft to bring European Union citizens back from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Commission said it had activated the EU civil protection mechanism following a request from France.
