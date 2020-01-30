Left Menu
Development News Edition

Traffic violators to face difficulties in getting passports, visa approval: Ludhiana Police

In a bid to dissuade people from breaking traffic rules and from parking vehicles in unauthorised spots, Ludhiana Police have come up with a new rule, under which, frequent violators may have their passports cancelled or face difficulties in getting one issued, according to Commissioner of Police, Rakesh Agarwal on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ludhiana (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 12:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 12:52 IST
Traffic violators to face difficulties in getting passports, visa approval: Ludhiana Police
Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, Rakesh Agarwal speaking to ANI on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to dissuade people from breaking traffic rules and from parking vehicles in unauthorised spots, Ludhiana Police have come up with a new rule, under which, frequent violators may have their passports cancelled or face difficulties in getting one issued, according to Commissioner of Police, Rakesh Agarwal on Thursday. "We have started an anti-encroachment drive, under it we will first warn the people who park their vehicles on the road, not to do so. In the case of repeat offences, an FIR will be filed against them and will then be forwarded to the Passport Department. Due to this, their passports might be cancelled or those applying for one might face difficulties in getting their passports issued," Agarwal told ANI here.

"Those guilty of traffic violations will also come under this. Many embassies, before issuing permanent visas, ask whether there are any traffic challans pending against the concerned individuals. Therefore, the ones seeking long-term visas or permanent residency might face difficulties due to this," he added. The police official further said that countries such as Canada, America, United Kingdom, Australia, among others ask for records of people, including information about any traffic challans pending in their name, ahead of issuing visas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Disheartened' IndiGo pilot writes to airline management: Kamra's action not 'unruly'

An IndiGo pilot-in-command has conveyed his anguish to the airlines management for not consulting him before announcing a six-month ban on comedian Kunal Kamra for heckling Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami on his flight, insisting that the i...

Employees of PSU banks to go on two-day strike from Friday

Operations of public sector banks are expected to be hit beginning Friday as unions will go on a two-day nationwide strike following the failure of wage revision talks with managements. However, private sector lenders like ICICI Bank and HD...

Zimbabwe victory push in second Test frustrated by rain

Harare, Jan 30 AFP Heavy rain and bad light in the afternoon frustrated Zimbabwes push to build a match-winning position on the fourth day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Harare on Thursday. A downpour mid-afternoon forced the playe...

Dilip Ghosh makes derogotory comment against woman protester

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, known for courting controversies with his comments, made yet another outrageous one on Thursday by saying that a lone woman protestor at a pro-CAA rally in the city who was heckled by the partys cadres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020