Traffic violators to face difficulties in getting passports, visa approval: Ludhiana Police

In a bid to dissuade people from breaking traffic rules and from parking vehicles in unauthorised spots, Ludhiana Police have come up with a new rule, under which, frequent violators may have their passports cancelled or face difficulties in getting one issued, according to Commissioner of Police, Rakesh Agarwal on Thursday. "We have started an anti-encroachment drive, under it we will first warn the people who park their vehicles on the road, not to do so. In the case of repeat offences, an FIR will be filed against them and will then be forwarded to the Passport Department. Due to this, their passports might be cancelled or those applying for one might face difficulties in getting their passports issued," Agarwal told ANI here.

"Those guilty of traffic violations will also come under this. Many embassies, before issuing permanent visas, ask whether there are any traffic challans pending against the concerned individuals. Therefore, the ones seeking long-term visas or permanent residency might face difficulties due to this," he added. The police official further said that countries such as Canada, America, United Kingdom, Australia, among others ask for records of people, including information about any traffic challans pending in their name, ahead of issuing visas. (ANI)

