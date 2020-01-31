Left Menu
SC agrees to examine Centre's plea for victim,society-centric guidelines in death penalty cases

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 12:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 12:35 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine the Centre's plea for laying down victim and society-centric guidelines in cases of death penalty. The Centre had on January 22 moved an application contending that the prevalent guidelines are only accused and convict-centric.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde sought response from various stakeholders on whose petition the apex court in 2014 had laid down guidelines relating to the execution of death row convicts. The guidelines were laid down in the Shatrughan Chauhan case in 2014.

The bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, made it clear that the issue of conviction and death sentence connected with the Shatrughan Chauhan case would not be altered while dealing with the Centre's plea. The bench issued notice to the respondents who were named in the Shatrughan Chauhan matter.

