TMC MPs protest against CAA, NPR in Parliament

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs staged a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR), at the Central Hall in Parliament, on Friday. The TMC MPs were seen holding posters reading "NO NPR, NO CAA".

TMC members protested before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey in the Parliament. While Opposition leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) in front of Gandhi Statue in Parliament premises ahead of the Budget session. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.