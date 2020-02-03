Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that Japan would adopt necessary measures without hesitation to protect its citizens from the new coronavirus outbreak that originated in China.
Abe, speaking to parliament, said Japan had already started developing rapid diagnostic test kits for the virus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
