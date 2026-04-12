Masters Showdown: McIlroy's Lead Vanishes as Young Charges Ahead

In a dramatic turn at Augusta Nationals, Rory McIlroy's substantial six-shot lead at the Masters dissipated in the sweltering Georgia heat. Cameron Young surged forward, tying with McIlroy at 11-under after a thrilling third round.

McIlroy's initial sluggishness turned to trouble at Amen Corner, where a wayward approach at the 11th resulted in a double bogey. Despite recovering with birdies at the 14th and 15th, further errors prevented him from maintaining the lead.

Young displayed impressive form, capitalizing on McIlroy's errors to seize the lead with a stunning 27-foot birdie putt on the 16th. As the final round looms, contenders like Scottie Scheffler and Shane Lowry remain in hot pursuit with the leaderboard tightening.