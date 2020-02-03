Russia's Putin, Saudi king to continue cooperating in OPEC+ format
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's King Salman confirmed their readiness to continue cooperating in the OPEC+ format to ensure stability on the global oil market, the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday. Speaking on the phone, the two leaders also discussed the situation on the global hydrocarbons market, the Kremlin added.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, are considering holding a ministerial meeting Feb. 14-15, an OPEC+ source told Reuters, earlier than a current schedule for a meeting in March.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kremlin
- Vladimir Putin
- OPEC+
- Russian
- King Salman
- Saudi Arabia
ALSO READ
Kremlin insists Putin-Johnson meeting was 'constructive'
Russian defence and foreign ministers keep posts in Putin shake-up - Kremlin
Putin names economy advisor as Russia's first deputy PM - Kremlin
Trump 'made a religious man out of Vladimir Putin,' jokes Schiff
Kremlin: U.S.-Israeli woman jailed in Russia has not yet sought pardon